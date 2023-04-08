Previous
Next
Hart’s Tongue by cocokinetic
339 / 365

Hart’s Tongue

From my limited knowledge of ferns, I think this may be a Hart’s Tongue fern. Whatever the name, I think its unfurling process and colouring are absolutely lovely.

If anyone can identify the plant properly, I'd be delighted.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise