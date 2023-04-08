Sign up
339 / 365
Hart’s Tongue
From my limited knowledge of ferns, I think this may be a Hart’s Tongue fern. Whatever the name, I think its unfurling process and colouring are absolutely lovely.
If anyone can identify the plant properly, I'd be delighted.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022
1003
photos
54
followers
53
following
92% complete
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th April 2023 12:00pm
