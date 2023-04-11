Previous
Molly and the Wall by cocokinetic
342 / 365

Molly and the Wall

You think this is a way to relax?! What a position. A yogic dog.

I don’t know what breed she is, she’s one of the many stray, homeless and abandoned dogs on the island that I’ve adopted. I have 10 at the moment. She’s getting on in years now, but Ive had her since she was a tiny puppy, far too small to be away from her mother.

There is Molly, Rosie, Chili, Phoenix, Mikou, Winnie, Tec-Tec, Winnie, Gypsy, and lastly, Pirate, who is a 3-legged dog, therefore the name. A lot of feet in and out the house, and we won’t talk about the hair, but I love them to bits. Such individual characters, and to watch them interact with each other is one of the highlights of my day.
Karen

