A Moon Flower

The title should read a mono flower ;-) but I don’t know the flower's name, so I thought I’d just mix the letters around a bit.



(I’ve been computer-less for about a year, and thought it high time I invested in something a bit more suitably geared toward graphic creation and photo editing, which are my great loves. I'm finding that working from a phone is a bit too limited.



I ended up investing in a MacBook Pro, and don’t have the foggiest clue what I’m doing, other than lifting the lid and looking at a gorgeous orange abstract graphic. I had to do an update, and this sleek slim grey envelope of a laptop told me it's now running the latest version of Ventura. Ok, perfect. So - how about telling me what on earth I do with this whiz-kid-connoisseur called Ventura? Where's Ace when I need him?



I may be MIA for a couple of years while I dive feet-first into this thing and hope I get further than lifting the lid (or is it cover?) of this complex piece of technology. I think I should invest in a book or do a Mac course or something.)