Watchman

A watchman outside a construction site. I love the half-chair!



I didn't speak to the watchman, but from observing his features and mannerisms and ways, (the exact position of the chairs, for instance - this is very un-Mauritian-like, they would normally be scattered every which way, and that shed would be an untidy mess) I am almost sure he is from Bangladesh. There are many, many Bangladeshi workers on the island lately.