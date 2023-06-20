Winter Season

The hotels are pretty quiet at the moment; normally this small but popular boutique hotel’s beach and huts are crammed with people looking for shade from the summer sun.



Traditionally June/July to October thereabouts is winter, and are our low-season months. I think it should be the inverse, as these months see the most wonderful weather. Summers (November to April/May) which are generally considered high season, are mind-bogglingly hot and humid.



For the most part, I handle the heat and humidity well, ignore the discomfort as much as I can and absolutely love the beach and the warm sea temperatures, it makes the heat all worthwhile - but I see and feel for people from cold northern countries struggling to adapt to the intense heat and humidity when they are here on holiday during our peak summer months.



If we've been travelling to colder climates during our summer, the heat hits me like ton of bricks and threatens to drown me in humidity the minute we step outside the plane upon our return here. I have to adapt to the heat all over again.