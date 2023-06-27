Paddleboarding

A couple of tourists paddleboarding in Grand Baie. They looked as if they were heading to Hotel Mauricia, which would explain why they are wearing life jackets on such a calm sea; hotels are pretty strict about marine safety. Most people who leave to do sea-based activities from boathouses working with resort hotels are required to wear a life jacket.



I can't quite figure out if the person in front is male or female. The facial and hair features look female, and yet the shorts are male attire, and I don't see any evidence of femaleness or female swimwear underneath the life jacket.



When I captured the photograph, I assumed they were two women, but looking at the photograph offloaded from the camera, I'm not so sure anymore.