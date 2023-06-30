Previous
No Pooping
No Pooping

A male red fody that’s lost most of his bright red breeding colour, which will reappear in summer.

(please, sweet little bird, don't poop on my husband’s shirt. I don't know what you ingest at times, but it smears and stains like hell.)
Karen

