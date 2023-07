Battered

A pirogue at anchor waiting to go up onto the nearby slipway for repairs.



I asked the owner whether it was worthwhile fixing, as the vessel looks in pretty bad shape; he said because the pirogue is still floating on her own accord, he’ll see what he can do once the boat’s out the water.



He was pretty adamant that he's not ready to abandon or give up on his boat that's seen him through most of his fishing life. Good for him, I think it's an admirable and worthy attitude.