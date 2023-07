Going to Mars in a Handbasket

In case I didn't come across a cigarette smoker today, I took a photograph of a couple of candy bars as well.



That Mars bar just floors me with its calorie content. 964 kilojoules. 229 calories. Just for a pipsqueak Mars bar? Why didn't I notice this before - definitely no more Mars bars for me. And for my husband.



I have to run an extra 5 km tomorrow just to work that off. Because of course, I ate it.



