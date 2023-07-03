Sign up
Previous
Photo 380
Flag #2
The Islamic crescent moon and star flag flying on top of a mosque in Grand Baie.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
1
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand. I tend...
1171
photos
63
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
3rd July 2023 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
july23words
Renee Salamon
ace
There's no mistaking that flag, it's very powerful
July 3rd, 2023
