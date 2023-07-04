Previous
Clay Oil Lamp by cocokinetic
Clay Oil Lamp

Another portrayal that I think might work -with a stretch - for today’s word, fireworks. This time the emphasis would be on fire.

A well-used clay oil lamp at an open-air beachside Hindi temple. A piece of cotton-type string is placed inside the little lamp, filled with cooking oil and then set alight. The cotton ‘wick’ burns right down until the oil is finished. I think it’s a charming custom, especially when one sees a whole lot of these little flickering and dancing lamps (without covers ) lined up for a ceremony or a prayer ritual.

