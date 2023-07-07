Previous
Dust by cocokinetic
Photo 383

Dust

A cement lorry departing from a construction site, leaving a cloud of dust lingering in the air.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I appreciate comments and critiques, but don't feel obliged to do so; most of my photographs and images don't have a particularly...
Photo Details

