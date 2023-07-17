Sand Bucket

Shovelling sand at Mont Choisy beach on the side of the road running parallel to the beach.



One of the workmen told me the authorities are creating a pavement on which one can walk without smashing one’s ankles and going hurtling into an oncoming bus.



At the moment it's an uneven and awkward path, full of booby traps like inexplicable pieces of steel sticking up out of the ground, invisible crater-sized holes, enormous surface roots from nearby trees, stones, boulders, mounds of grass, sticks and fallen branches. It's quite the endurance hike running along this path.



One gets to know it and the trickster pranks it plays, but still - it would be neat to have a proper bit of paving there.