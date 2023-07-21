Sign up
Previous
Photo 389
Dodo Divers
A scuba diving boat heading towards a dive site.
(Editing this photo made me think of Winghong-Ho
@wh2021
- are you on board perhaps? 😉)
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1213
photos
64
followers
33
following
106% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2023 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a beautiful scene, well captured! I'm green with envy seeing that gorgeous blue sea!
July 21st, 2023
