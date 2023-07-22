Previous
Seaside Shrine by cocokinetic
Seaside Shrine

Two Catholic shrines made entirely out of seashells in a volcanic rock wall facing the sea. There is a small bay here, and like many bays, is a departure and arrival point for fishermen and for other people engaging in sea-faring activities.
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Vesna
Wonderful
Paula Fontanini ace
How beautifully intricate...I can't imagine how long it would take to do that!
