Photo 414
WWYD-223 (2)
The second photo in this round of WWYD-223.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48362/what-would-you-do-with-these?
Carrots added in Picsart, image completed with Brushstrokes.
6th September 2023
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023.
KinetiCat
wwyd-223
