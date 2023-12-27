Sign up
Previous
Photo 424
Makeshift Postbox
I love the wire that holds the door closed! I assume that the ‘door’ slides up and down in order to get access into the interior.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super!
December 27th, 2023
