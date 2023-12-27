Previous
Makeshift Postbox by cocokinetic
Photo 424

Makeshift Postbox

I love the wire that holds the door closed! I assume that the ‘door’ slides up and down in order to get access into the interior.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Super!
December 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise