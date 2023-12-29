Sign up
Photo 426
Storm Drain
Yes, well. That looks very good. Wonderful job. It should allow excess water (and I hope it's only rainwater!) to flow out into the sea beautifully.
Someone has to get in there and clean the darn thing before our torrential downpours really get going.
Seen on a beach stroll in Grand Baie.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
