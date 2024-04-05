Previous
Catching Stray Water Drops by cocokinetic
Photo 451

Catching Stray Water Drops

….. or maybe the pot plant’s positional function is an attempt at hiding/prettying-up the water pipe behind it.

5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise