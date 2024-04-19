Sign up
Photo 459
Seaside Collage
A few photographs captured in a small fishing village I drove through this morning.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
