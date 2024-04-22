Previous
Red on Red by cocokinetic
Red on Red

Just messing about whilst chatting at the kitchen table with my husband earlier and idly looking for something to take a photograph of.

Nothing much, but there it is!

These glasses are those reading glasses one buys at a chemist or OTC at the optician’s office. I have a few of them lying around the house, as both of us always forget where we put our prescription reading glasses.

Still with the lensbaby. I’m beginning to get the hang of it, and I enjoy using it. I like close-up/macro photography, and this lens seems seems to work well for that.

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
