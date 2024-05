No Mow May #2

A somewhat abstract macro capture.



Small clumps of beige cottony stuff (for lack of a more suitable term) at the top of the photograph, growing on the underside of a weedy leaf in the wild. It’s probably a nest belonging to some kind of undesirable garden pest.



The gossamer-thin white silk-like strands the nest gave off I thought rather pretty.



The whole thing must serve as a source of nourishment for something - maybe bugs and beetles.





Lensbaby Velvet 56mm.