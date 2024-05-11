Sign up
Previous
Photo 480
Half & Half #11
A gap in the two gates at a construction site I walked past.
The guy looks a bit haggard. A long day labouring in the sun, I guess. It’s not easy for these outdoor workers.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th May 2024 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
KV
ace
Nice peek thru the slats.
May 11th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good eye- yes, he seems weary from his labors which is understandable. Construction is a demanding job!
May 11th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great candid capture.
May 11th, 2024
winghong_ho
Great candid shot.
May 11th, 2024
