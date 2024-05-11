Previous
Half & Half #11 by cocokinetic
Photo 480

Half & Half #11

A gap in the two gates at a construction site I walked past.

The guy looks a bit haggard. A long day labouring in the sun, I guess. It’s not easy for these outdoor workers.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Nice peek thru the slats.
May 11th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good eye- yes, he seems weary from his labors which is understandable. Construction is a demanding job!
May 11th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great candid capture.
May 11th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great candid shot.
May 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise