Half & Half #17 by cocokinetic
Photo 486

Half & Half #17

This is probably a bit vague as a h&h, but I loved the sea colours, so thought I’d take a few liberties and use it for today’s image. I did try and get the level of the horizon to squeak in as a h&h 😁

Sky’s still looking moody and sulky, but the gusty blustery wind has died down quite a bit. A bit of a strange light in the atmosphere.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
