Photo 486
Half & Half #17
This is probably a bit vague as a h&h, but I loved the sea colours, so thought I’d take a few liberties and use it for today’s image. I did try and get the level of the horizon to squeak in as a h&h 😁
Sky’s still looking moody and sulky, but the gusty blustery wind has died down quite a bit. A bit of a strange light in the atmosphere.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Tags
mayhalf-2024
