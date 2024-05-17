Half & Half #17

This is probably a bit vague as a h&h, but I loved the sea colours, so thought I’d take a few liberties and use it for today’s image. I did try and get the level of the horizon to squeak in as a h&h 😁



Sky’s still looking moody and sulky, but the gusty blustery wind has died down quite a bit. A bit of a strange light in the atmosphere.