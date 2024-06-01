Previous
June Words #1
June Words #1

Hug a Tree.

I had no human in the vicinity who wanted to hug a tree for me today, so I improvised with my little cabbage patch doll.
1st June 2024

Karen

@cocokinetic
Agnes
So funny
June 1st, 2024  
Mags
Oh that's just too adorable!
June 1st, 2024  
