Previous
Photo 501
June Words #1
Hug a Tree.
I had no human in the vicinity who wanted to hug a tree for me today, so I improvised with my little cabbage patch doll.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
2
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
This is my second year with 365. I am South African-born, and now live on the island of Mauritius after meeting and marrying my French-Mauritian...
Tags
june24words
Agnes
ace
So funny
June 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh that's just too adorable!
June 1st, 2024
