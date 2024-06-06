Previous
Looking at a Fossilised Footprint by cocokinetic
Photo 506

Looking at a Fossilised Footprint

June Words #6 - Footprint

I took a quick shot of a shoe (probably a construction worker, as I found the footprint just outside a construction site) - that had walked in something permanent that left this imprint on the cement floor.

But I found the shot boring. I went digging into my archives, and found a photograph of this group of people looking at something on the floor as they were walking out of a shopping centre, so I thought I’d make a composite, just to add something to the footprint.

I removed the group’s original background in PhotoRoom and made the group really small so that the footprint would purposely appear very big.
Karen

Bucktree ace
Very creative and a spectacular composite. Well done.
June 6th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Fab and fun composit
June 6th, 2024  
LTaylor ace
wonderful, good work
June 6th, 2024  
