Looking at a Fossilised Footprint

June Words #6 - Footprint



I took a quick shot of a shoe (probably a construction worker, as I found the footprint just outside a construction site) - that had walked in something permanent that left this imprint on the cement floor.



But I found the shot boring. I went digging into my archives, and found a photograph of this group of people looking at something on the floor as they were walking out of a shopping centre, so I thought I’d make a composite, just to add something to the footprint.



I removed the group’s original background in PhotoRoom and made the group really small so that the footprint would purposely appear very big.