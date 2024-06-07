Previous
June Words #7 by cocokinetic
Photo 507

June Words #7

Something Colourful.

Running around like a headless chicken today, time is definitely not on my side. But I think this big petrol tanker thing that pulled up beside me at the filling station is colourful enough for today’s prompt.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great shot! The only kind of gas I put in my little Ford. =)
June 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise