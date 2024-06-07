Sign up
Previous
Photo 507
June Words #7
Something Colourful.
Running around like a headless chicken today, time is definitely not on my side. But I think this big petrol tanker thing that pulled up beside me at the filling station is colourful enough for today’s prompt.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1590
photos
83
followers
50
following
138% complete
View this month »
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
507
553
17
505
511
512
506
18
507
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th June 2024 11:23am
Tags
june24words
Mags
ace
Great shot! The only kind of gas I put in my little Ford. =)
June 7th, 2024
