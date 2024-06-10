Sign up
Photo 510
June Words #10 - Clouds
I didn't come across anything wild today, sometimes the cloud formations are truly remarkable. Today it was just basically a soft beautiful day, with no great sky theatre, which is equally lovely; it's a calming and quieting atmosphere.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1598
photos
85
followers
51
following
139% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
10th June 2024 1:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
june24words
Mark St Clair
ace
It truly looks amazing
June 10th, 2024
