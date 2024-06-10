Previous
June Words #10 - Clouds by cocokinetic
Photo 510

June Words #10 - Clouds

I didn't come across anything wild today, sometimes the cloud formations are truly remarkable. Today it was just basically a soft beautiful day, with no great sky theatre, which is equally lovely; it's a calming and quieting atmosphere.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
139% complete

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
It truly looks amazing
June 10th, 2024  
