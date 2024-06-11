Previous
Brand New Lock by cocokinetic
Photo 511

Brand New Lock

And a quick glimpse into the garden.

I'm a bit off with my captures today; I just couldn't find anything that got me really enthused to take the shot. I really loathe it when that happens. Hopefully tomorrow it'll go better.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great POV! It happens to all of us from time to time. Just keep shooting. =)
June 11th, 2024  
Karen ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you, Mags xx
June 11th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love the dof with this interesting framing!
June 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise