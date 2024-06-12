Previous
June Words #12 - Scenery by cocokinetic
Photo 511

June Words #12 - Scenery

Two ladies - and myself in the background - enjoying the scenery.

I’ll get back to day 11 (Feathers) when/if I find a feather or two.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Oh my, that looks like the way to spend a holiday
June 12th, 2024  
Karen ace
@rensala
It would do your soreness a lot of good :-) Fabulous hotels here, you can just sit around, do absolutely nothing and enjoy the luxury, the spas, and the gentle winter sun - it's bliss for a holiday.
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise