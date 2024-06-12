Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 511
June Words #12 - Scenery
Two ladies - and myself in the background - enjoying the scenery.
I’ll get back to day 11 (Feathers) when/if I find a feather or two.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1604
photos
85
followers
51
following
140% complete
View this month »
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
Latest from all albums
510
557
19
514
20
558
559
511
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
12th June 2024 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
june24words
Renee Salamon
ace
Oh my, that looks like the way to spend a holiday
June 12th, 2024
Karen
ace
@rensala
It would do your soreness a lot of good :-) Fabulous hotels here, you can just sit around, do absolutely nothing and enjoy the luxury, the spas, and the gentle winter sun - it's bliss for a holiday.
June 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
It would do your soreness a lot of good :-) Fabulous hotels here, you can just sit around, do absolutely nothing and enjoy the luxury, the spas, and the gentle winter sun - it's bliss for a holiday.