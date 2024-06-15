Previous
June Words #15 by cocokinetic
June Words #15

On Your Walk.

I sometimes walk in off-the-beaten-path, off-the-tourist-grid places.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
140% complete

Agnes ace
Nice shot
June 15th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great candid shot. They must be solving all the world's problems.
June 15th, 2024  
Karen ace
@dkellogg
lol - I love your comment, it made me laugh - they probably were, in their own way. Thanks!
June 15th, 2024  
