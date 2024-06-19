Previous
June Words #19 - Weather by cocokinetic
June Words #19 - Weather

I thought I’d create a collage from my archives, depicting two types of weather - one rainy, one sunny.

The Mauritian population always needs an umbrella nearby, the micro climate we experience is often very unpredictable. One minute a downpour, next minute sunshine.
19th June 2024

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
