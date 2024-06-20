Previous
June Words #20 - Looking Up by cocokinetic
Photo 519

June Words #20 - Looking Up

I don't know what caused this unusual configuration in this tree trunk after a limb has obviously been lobbed off - I hope it's a natural process for the tree, and not some bad disease or parasite or something.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
142% complete

Agnes ace
Beautiful
June 20th, 2024  
