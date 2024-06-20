Sign up
Previous
Photo 519
June Words #20 - Looking Up
I don't know what caused this unusual configuration in this tree trunk after a limb has obviously been lobbed off - I hope it's a natural process for the tree, and not some bad disease or parasite or something.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1629
photos
86
followers
52
following
142% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
20th June 2024 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
june24words
Agnes
ace
Beautiful
June 20th, 2024
