Photo 520
June Words #21 - Pathway
I went for a late-ish afternoon walk on the pathway in the woods near the beach for this one; for some reason I erroneously thought today’s word was ‘look down’.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st June 2024 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
june24words
Mags
ace
Beautiful tall grass and dappled light on your path.
June 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful light, shadows and dreamy wispiness…
June 21st, 2024
