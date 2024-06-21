Previous
June Words #21 - Pathway by cocokinetic
June Words #21 - Pathway

I went for a late-ish afternoon walk on the pathway in the woods near the beach for this one; for some reason I erroneously thought today’s word was ‘look down’.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Mags ace
Beautiful tall grass and dappled light on your path.
June 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful light, shadows and dreamy wispiness…
June 21st, 2024  
