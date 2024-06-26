Previous
June Words #26 - Look Down

That’s some bit of cracked cement, but I quite liked the chevron design along with the fragments and cracks.
26th June 2024

Karen

Mark St Clair
A lot of history found on that path
June 26th, 2024  
Karen
@frodob
You’re right there … it’s seen more than a fair share of movement.
June 26th, 2024  
Bucktree
Cool abstract with nice shapes and contrasting tones.
June 26th, 2024  
