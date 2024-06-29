Sign up
Photo 527
June Words #29 - Garden
A nearly-ripe breadfruit hanging from the breadfruit tree in our garden.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Tags
june24words
