I'm idling around at home today, I have no wish or desire to go out.The only wildlife I've been able to spot and capture are these birds on my neighbours’ solar heating installation on their roof. Their house is pretty far away, and it's higher up than our property, I was shooting more or less into the midday sun, so the image is not the best.The bird basking in the sun with the raised wing is a spotted dove. They are usually in pairs; I wonder where the mate is.