July Words #1 - Rain by cocokinetic
Photo 530

July Words #1 - Rain

Captured through my car window while waiting in traffic outside the supermarket.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
145% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ahh, yes those recognizable Golden Arches. Nice one!
July 1st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
They really are everywhere. Dare I say it - so much unhealthy food spread around the world....
July 1st, 2024  
Dave ace
Nicely done.
July 1st, 2024  
Karen ace
@robz
You absolutely may say it - I couldn't agree more!
July 1st, 2024  
KV ace
You captured the feel of a rainy day.
July 1st, 2024  
