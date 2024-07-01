Sign up
Previous
Photo 530
July Words #1 - Rain
Captured through my car window while waiting in traffic outside the supermarket.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
5
1
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
527
528
573
529
528
530
529
574
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
1st July 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
july24words
Mags
ace
Ahh, yes those recognizable Golden Arches. Nice one!
July 1st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
They really are everywhere. Dare I say it - so much unhealthy food spread around the world....
July 1st, 2024
Dave
ace
Nicely done.
July 1st, 2024
Karen
ace
@robz
You absolutely may say it - I couldn't agree more!
July 1st, 2024
KV
ace
You captured the feel of a rainy day.
July 1st, 2024
You absolutely may say it - I couldn't agree more!