July Words #26 - Green by cocokinetic
Photo 531

July Words #26 - Green

This little grasshopper seems to have a rather anxious expression on his face.

I saw him walking with huge ungainly strides on our bedroom patio table; after I took this quick capture, I put the creature on a fern.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Mags ace
Super macro!
July 2nd, 2024  
