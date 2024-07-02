Sign up
Previous
Photo 531
July Words #26 - Green
This little grasshopper seems to have a rather anxious expression on his face.
I saw him walking with huge ungainly strides on our bedroom patio table; after I took this quick capture, I put the creature on a fern.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1661
photos
89
followers
59
following
145% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2024 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
july24words
Mags
ace
Super macro!
July 2nd, 2024
