Previous
July Words #4 - Ice by cocokinetic
Photo 535

July Words #4 - Ice

A chalkboard outside a small restaurant. The place sells ‘roti chaud’ - warm chapatis - and ‘cafe’ - coffee - and you can also get an ice cube!
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise