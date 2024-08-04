Sign up
Photo 550
Capture 52 - Week31 - Bokeh
The subject matter is not particularly enchanting, it's an old dog-chewed brush that hangs from a rusty, weather-beaten hook on a tree near our driveway at home.
I’m really not quite sure what it's doing there or what its purpose is, if it has any purpose at all. It’s somehow just become a permanent feature of our home, I guess.
But I figured the bokeh would fit in with this week’s Capture 52 theme, bokeh; the scruffy old brush will just have to tag along for the ride.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
2
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1690
photos
89
followers
41
following
150% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
4th August 2024 1:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
52wc-2024-w31
Mags
ace
I think it made a very intriguing capture! Makes you wonder... =)
August 4th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Well spotted
August 4th, 2024
