Capture 52 - Week31 - Bokeh by cocokinetic
Capture 52 - Week31 - Bokeh

The subject matter is not particularly enchanting, it's an old dog-chewed brush that hangs from a rusty, weather-beaten hook on a tree near our driveway at home.

I’m really not quite sure what it's doing there or what its purpose is, if it has any purpose at all. It’s somehow just become a permanent feature of our home, I guess.

But I figured the bokeh would fit in with this week’s Capture 52 theme, bokeh; the scruffy old brush will just have to tag along for the ride.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Karen

Mags ace
I think it made a very intriguing capture! Makes you wonder... =)
August 4th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Well spotted
August 4th, 2024  
