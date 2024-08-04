Capture 52 - Week31 - Bokeh

The subject matter is not particularly enchanting, it's an old dog-chewed brush that hangs from a rusty, weather-beaten hook on a tree near our driveway at home.



I’m really not quite sure what it's doing there or what its purpose is, if it has any purpose at all. It’s somehow just become a permanent feature of our home, I guess.



But I figured the bokeh would fit in with this week’s Capture 52 theme, bokeh; the scruffy old brush will just have to tag along for the ride.