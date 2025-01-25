Previous
A Hard Night’s Day by cocokinetic
A Hard Night’s Day

Just thought I'd give an alternate turn of phrase to the well known song, A Hard Day’s Night. It seemed fitting somehow.

Grand Gaube beach, a popular place for the local villagers of Grand Gaube to stay awhile, enjoy the sea breeze and chat with their neighbours.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Karen

Looks like he's had a good night
January 25th, 2025  
@clifford
It absolutely does! Who knows when he’ll wake up - probably just in time to get ready to play his guitar at tonight’s beach party.
January 25th, 2025  
it makes so many parts of my body hurt just to imagine sleeping on such a hard surface - yet he makes it look as comfy as a koala makes a hard branch look. (I'd also give a myoclonic jerk and drop my guitar lol)
January 25th, 2025  
