Photo 551
A Hard Night's Day
Just thought I'd give an alternate turn of phrase to the well known song, A Hard Day's Night. It seemed fitting somehow.
Grand Gaube beach, a popular place for the local villagers of Grand Gaube to stay awhile, enjoy the sea breeze and chat with their neighbours.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365.
1758
photos
88
followers
42
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
25th January 2025 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Cliff McFarlane
Looks like he's had a good night
January 25th, 2025
Karen
@clifford
It absolutely does! Who knows when he'll wake up - probably just in time to get ready to play his guitar at tonight's beach party.
January 25th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
it makes so many parts of my body hurt just to imagine sleeping on such a hard surface - yet he makes it look as comfy as a koala makes a hard branch look. (I'd also give a myoclonic jerk and drop my guitar lol)
January 25th, 2025
