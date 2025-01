Chez Ram

A well-known sit down and eat/drink restaurant in our village, Grand Baie. They serve mainly local food such as fried rice and beer, fried noodles and beer, farata and beer, curry and beer - you get the picture. You can maybe order a glass of water, or a Coke without rum in it. 😁



The top part is new; maybe the owner has restored the area for use as tourist apartments, or for himself/his family.



An entry for the mundane-triangles challenge.