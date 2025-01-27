Sign up
Photo 553
Palm Seeds
In our garden, resting on the branches of a mango tree, are these vibrant red seeds from the Ruffled Fan Palm; some of the ‘fan’ can be seen just on top of the seeds.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1762
photos
88
followers
43
following
151% complete
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot and color!
January 27th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
January 27th, 2025
