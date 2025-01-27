Previous
Palm Seeds by cocokinetic
Photo 553

Palm Seeds

In our garden, resting on the branches of a mango tree, are these vibrant red seeds from the Ruffled Fan Palm; some of the ‘fan’ can be seen just on top of the seeds.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
151% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful shot and color!
January 27th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
January 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact