Chinese New Year by cocokinetic
Photo 554

Chinese New Year

It’s a public holiday here today as the Chinese people celebrate their New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.

This is a quick phone capture of some of the Chinese-themed decorations in the mall. The whole mall actually looked wonderful with the variety of Chinese-related themes seen on display everywhere.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025
