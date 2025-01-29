Sign up
Previous
Photo 554
Chinese New Year
It’s a public holiday here today as the Chinese people celebrate their New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.
This is a quick phone capture of some of the Chinese-themed decorations in the mall. The whole mall actually looked wonderful with the variety of Chinese-related themes seen on display everywhere.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Photo Details
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2025 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
