Photo 556
Random Stuff Mainly Spoons
February Words Day 1 - Cutlery
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
0
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1770
photos
89
followers
45
following
152% complete
547
548
549
552
553
554
555
556
653
654
554
655
656
555
657
556
Views
3
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
1st February 2025 1:05pm
feb25words
