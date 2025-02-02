Previous
Quickie Meal by cocokinetic
Photo 557

Quickie Meal

Feb Words - Day 2 - What’s for Dinner

It’s Sunday, we had a long and late Saturday night; a pack of ready-made pasta heated up in a splash of boiling water will do just fine.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
152% complete

Mags ace
Yes, it will! =)
February 2nd, 2025  
