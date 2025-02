Windmill Portal

Feb Words - Day 4 - Doorway



A doorway into the ruins of a windmill situated in what probably used to be a canefield many years ago. I presume the authorities keep the entrance closed off to stop people from entering and possibly squatting there.



Now there are only pigeons that fly in and out via the various air vents high up in the stone structure, hence the white feathers stuck in the doorway’s grid.