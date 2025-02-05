Sign up
Previous
Photo 560
Going About Their Day
The elderly couple are visitors to the island; the lady in dark blue with boots on, I can't say if she's Mauritian or a traveller. She could be either or, although my gut instinct tells me she's not local to the island.
Feb Words - Day 5 - People
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Photo Details
Album
KinetiCola
Taken
5th February 2025 11:41am
Tags
feb25words
