Four-Foot Pathway

A portion of the dogs’ favourite path to run up and down - right next to our front garden wall, which borders a small street. We’ve tried planting grass there - everything we tried to do to dolly the place up a bit was a hopeless endeavour.



So we gave up and let that area go to the dogs ;-)



We leave it to go wild, the overhead trees and whatever vegetation are starting to form a small tunnel overhead, and of course nothing grows there.



There are 10 (dogs) x 4 (feet) per dog = 40 feet that charge up and down countless times per day. One of them rolls around in the water in the oval birdbath there, so that needs countless refilling per day.



Dogs are a lot of work, but I love them to death.



Feb Words - Day 6 - Pathway