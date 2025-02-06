Four-Foot Pathway

A portion of the dogs’ favourite path to run up and down - right next to our front garden wall, which borders a small street. We’ve tried planting grass there - everything we tried to do to dolly the place up a bit was a hopeless endeavour.
So we gave up and let that area go to the dogs ;-)
We leave it to go wild, the overhead trees and whatever vegetation are starting to form a small tunnel overhead, and of course nothing grows there.
There are 10 (dogs) x 4 (feet) per dog = 40 feet that charge up and down countless times per day. One of them rolls around in the water in the oval birdbath there, so that needs countless refilling per day.